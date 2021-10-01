3M Defeats Investors' Claim It Hid Chemical Liability Risk

By Clark Mindock (October 1, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge dismissed an investor suit against 3M, ruling stockholders hadn't met the high standard necessary to proceed with their allegations that the company hid its liability risk related to toxic "forever chemicals." U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel dismissed the suit on Thursday, determining that the plaintiffs — shareholders who claimed 3M submitted financial statements that painted a rosier liability picture than was reality — hadn't met the heightened pleading burden established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Judge Brasel said that the shareholders had made allegations that were "at least akin to the kitchen sink," meaning...

