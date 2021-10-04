Shareholder Seeks To Block $411M Building Supplier Sale

By Brett Barrouquere (October 4, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of Georgia-based construction supply company Select Interior Concepts Inc. is seeking to block a proposed $411 million sale of the business to a private equity group, claiming the deal runs afoul of multiple federal securities laws and regulations. The shareholder, Susan Finger, said in a Northern District of Georgia suit that public documents about the deal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission omit potential conflicts of interest involving the bank brokering the sale, Truist, and that company executives have secured unique benefits for themselves not available to stockholders. Four company executives would be granted a total of...

