Ga. Software Co. Loses Bid For $500K In Atty Fees

By Emily Sides (October 4, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has rejected an Atlanta-based software company's request to recover more than $500,000 in legal costs, while leaving intact the company's July award of $85,000 for a breach of contract claim. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg on Thursday denied SIS LLC's request to be awarded $540,481 in attorney fees and costs against Stoneridge Holdings Inc. Judge Grimberg found that Stoneridge representatives' actions at the time the dispute arose were not malicious and did not meet the standard of conduct that is in bad faith, stubbornly litigious or unnecessarily troublesome. SIS had prepared to subcontract part of a...

