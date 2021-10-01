Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Parents' Defamation Cases

By Jack Karp (October 1, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has lost by default three defamation lawsuits filed by the families of children killed in the mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, an attack he claimed was a "giant hoax," according to orders released Thursday and Friday. A Texas judge issued the default judgments against Jones and his far-right conspiracy website Infowars after they failed to hand over documents in the defamation suits that grew out of Jones' claims that the Sandy Hook shooting, where 20 children and six adults were murdered in 2012, was a "false flag" operation carried out by "actors."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS