Generic Drug Makers To Pay $447M Over Fixed Prices

By Matthew Perlman (October 1, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that three pharmaceutical companies accused of fixing generic drug prices have agreed to pay a total of $447.2 million over payments government programs made for drugs allegedly impacted by the conspiracies. The DOJ said in a statement that Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Sandoz Inc. and Apotex Corp. have all agreed to resolve alleged violations of the False Claims Act related to the agency's sprawling probe of the generic drug industry. All three companies previously agreed to settle criminal price fixing charges as a result of the investigation. Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS