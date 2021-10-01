2nd Circ. Sacks Ex-NFL Player's ERISA Suit

By Rachel Stone (October 1, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday upheld the dismissal of a former linebacker's lawsuit claiming the National Football League's retirement plan hid crucial information when he applied for disability benefits, finding he brought his claims years too late. A three-judge panel held that a lower court correctly concluded that Andre Royal, a former Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts player, had sued the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan too long after the statute of limitations in his 2019 lawsuit had elapsed. While Royal had argued on appeal that the countdown on his statute of limitations should have started...

