StarKist Wants Info On Judge's Family Stocks After Recusal

By Dave Simpson (October 1, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- StarKist has asked a California federal court to provide more information about the stocks owned by the family of a judge who, until her recent recusal, had presided over suits from Target, Sysco and CVS in multidistrict price-fixing litigation against the tuna giant. U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino recused herself from the case on Aug. 31, according to a court filing, and while the reason for the recusal was not docketed publicly, StarKist Co. and its parent company, Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd., claimed Thursday that they were notified by the clerk that the recusal came after the judge learned that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS