NY AG Sues Syracuse Landlord Over Lead Paint Exposures

By Emma Whitford (October 1, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Syracuse landlord John Kiggins and his company Endzone Properties Inc. violated federal, state and local lead paint laws for years, resulting in at least 18 children being poisoned, according to a new suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. At least 32 of Endzone's properties received citations for conditions that can cause lead poisoning, including peeling paint, between January 2015 and July of this year, according to the complaint filed in state court Thursday. Eighteen children living in 17 Endzone buildings — all of them children of color — allegedly sustained lead poisoning during that period. "Exposure to lead...

