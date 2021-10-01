Jay-Z May Testify Live In Empire State For Perfume Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 1, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Jay-Z is likely to headline an in-person jury trial this month in a suit accusing him of blowing off his contractual obligations to promote his Gold perfume line, after a New York state judge repeatedly warned Friday that "it's a terrible look" for witnesses to testify remotely. New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok said he anticipates the global rap mogul may be the first witness called by Parlux Fragrances LLC in its breach of contract case. The judge admonished attorneys to line up their witnesses and prepare for an altered trial experience amid pandemic measures where masked jurors may...

