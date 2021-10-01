Airbus, Lockheed Escape South Korean Satellite Deal Dispute

By Daniel Wilson (October 1, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has tossed a suit accusing Airbus, Lockheed Martin and the South Korean government of wrongly cutting a broker out of a $3.1 billion deal to sell a military satellite to Korea, saying the court lacked jurisdiction. Blenheim Capital Holdings Ltd. hadn't adequately alleged any antitrust violations by Lockheed Martin Corp. and Airbus Defense and Space SAS, nor that any exception to South Korea's sovereign immunity applied, so the court lacked subject matter jurisdiction, U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady ruled. "Plaintiff Blenheim attempts to convert a business tort claim into an antitrust claim, but cannot do so," Judge O'Grady said....

