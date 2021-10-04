Morgan Stanley, UBS Escape Failed Stock Lending Co.'s Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 4, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed two identical antitrust suits on Friday from stock-lending platform SL-x, which accused several major banks, including Goldman Sachs, UBS and Merrill Lynch, of forcing it out of business. U.S. District Judge Richard A. Sullivan granted a joint motion to dismiss from defendants Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prime Dealer Services Corp. and Strategic Investments I Inc. He also tossed a suit against EquiLend LLC and its affiliates despite denying their dismissal motion on jurisdictional grounds. The complaints — one from SL-x and another from its parent SL-x IP SARL — were dismissed for failure to...

