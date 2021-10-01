Investors Say Former Juul Director Won't Sit For Deposition

By Katryna Perera (October 1, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Investors who brought a securities class action suit against tobacco company Altria Group Inc. and vaping company Juul Labs Inc. filed a motion to compel in California federal court on Thursday, stating that a former director of Juul has refused to sit for requested depositions. The motion asks the court to order Riaz Valani to sit for a deposition lasting no more than seven hours on the record, under a penalty of perjury on a date set by the court. Valani's deposition has been requested by a group of investors alleging they and other class members were harmed by false and misleading...

