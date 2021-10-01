FERC Attys' Emails Broke Regs In $229M Enforcement Case

By Keith Goldberg (October 1, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission enforcement lawyers violated agency regulations when they exchanged personal emails about a $229 million electricity market manipulation case being pursued against a trading firm, according to a notice filed with FERC on Friday. Thomas P. Olson, an attorney on the FERC enforcement litigation team that's bringing the case against GreenHat Energy LLC and its owners, told the agency he received emails from an enforcement colleague sharing and explaining a pair of U.S. Supreme Court decisions he thought could bolster FERC's case. The colleague, Steven Tabackman, urged Olson not to reveal where he got the information from....

