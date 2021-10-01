NFL 'Race Norming' Settlement Imminent, Judge Says

By Rachel Scharf (October 1, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The NFL, concussion class counsel Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP and attorneys for two Black former players are close to finalizing a deal to end the controversial use of race-based norms in cognitive testing in the league's concussion settlement, a Pennsylvania federal judge said Friday. The parties have been working to hash out a plan to implement new standards for assessing settlement claims since June, when the NFL and Seeger agreed to end the use of racial norms. "Race norming" is a type of statistical manipulation used in neuropsychological testing, in which Black players are assumed to start out with...

