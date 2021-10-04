3rd. Circ. Says Atty Isn't At Fault For Lost Deportation Appeal

By Grace Dixon (October 4, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit declined to block a Liberian man's deportation order, despite his allegations that previous counsel hadn't asked whether he was afraid to return to his home country or informed him that he could apply for other forms of relief. A three-judge panel affirmed the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals' refusal to reopen Romeo Sekou Konneh's case, ruling on Friday that his attorney had explored other claims and made a strategic decision not to lodge claims for asylum, withholding of removal or protection under international human rights law. The panel added that threats he received over Facebook resulted from long-standing...

