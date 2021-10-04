LA Court Accused Of Breaching Remote Services Contract

By Madison Arnold (October 4, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A company that provided remote appearance services for the Los Angeles Superior Court is suing the court system for breach of their contract, claiming it used the coronavirus pandemic to end the contract prematurely. California-based CourtCall claims that the court system reneged on the contract to launch its own in-house program for providing the same service, according to the complaint filed last week. The company is asking for at least $3.5 million in damages as part of the suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. "In more than 25 years of service, this is the first instance in which...

