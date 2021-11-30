Texas Justices Query Insurer's Safety Duty In Fatal Crash

By Shane Dilworth (November 30, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court questioned Tuesday whether an insurer acted negligently when instructing a policyholder to have her husband take pictures of damage to a vehicle without specifying he should first make sure the scene was safe, after which the man was fatally hit by another vehicle. The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday considered whether Elephant Insurance was negligent when instructing a policyholder to have her husband photograph damage to a vehicle following a one-car crash on a highway. (iStockPhoto/toondelamour) Justice Evan Young, who was sworn in Nov. 10 to fill the seat vacated by Justice Eva Guzman, wondered why a...

