Investors Say SolarWinds Was Warned Of Lax Cybersecurity

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 4, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- SolarWinds investors urged a Texas federal judge to keep their suit against the software company alive, citing how its internal cybersecurity expert had warned of "critical deficiencies" in its cybersecurity before a massive hack that impacted government agencies and private companies. Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. was hit with a variety of legal challenges following the cyberattack on its Orion software, which was reported in December. The underlying proposed class action alleges that the company deceived investors about its cyber vulnerabilities. The investors said in their Friday memorandum against SolarWinds' request to dismiss the suit that the company's global cybersecurity strategist Ian Thornton-Trump...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS