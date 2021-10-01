Locast Ruling Could Offer Narrow Path For Successor Apps

By Kelcee Griffis (October 1, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Major TV networks notched a win recently when a New York federal court permanently barred streaming service Locast from transmitting broadcast content over the internet, but the ruling could also leave the door open for successor companies to attempt alternative streaming tactics, experts say. Although the court ruled that Locast couldn't take advantage of a little-known copyright rule that allows nonprofits to legally rebroadcast network TV for free, it cited Locast's monthly donation model as the main defect. This means that other companies could still attempt to follow the letter of copyright law by structuring their retransmission operations differently. "It doesn't drive...

