Billionaire Never Fired Worker Because He Quit, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (October 1, 2021, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A former in-house attorney for one of Alki David's companies told a Los Angeles jury Friday the billionaire never fired a former worker who says he was wrongfully terminated for refusing to violate city building codes, testifying that while David and the employee had a heated argument it did not result in his termination. Manuel Nelson, who currently serves as in-house counsel for OSI Systems, also told the jury that were no building or safety code violations ever issued for a theater that plaintiff Karl Zirpel was helping renovate into a showcase for David's hologram company, and he did not understand why...

