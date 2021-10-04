Clint Eastwood Nets $6.1M Default Win Over CBD Promo

By Sarah Jarvis (October 4, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Clint Eastwood has won a nearly $6.1 million default judgment in a California federal court against a Lithuanian company he accused of publishing a fabricated interview with him to promote and sell CBD products. In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner pointed to estimates from Eastwood and his company Garrapata LLC that the acclaimed actor and director's fair market license fee is at least $6 million, based on what he would charge to endorse a high-profile product for a 16-month campaign. The plaintiffs also added a premium because the CBD product promoted by defendant Mediatonas UAB "is unknown...

