Navajo Nation Says 9th Circ. Shouldn't Redo River Policy Suit

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 4, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation opposed the U.S. Department of the Interior's request for a full Ninth Circuit rehearing of its Colorado River rights dispute after the circuit court revived it, arguing that the decision "is neither controversial nor inconsistent" with precedent. The Ninth Circuit ruled in April that an Arizona federal judge was wrong when he rejected Navajo Nation's request to amend its complaint against the federal government for a third time, but the U.S. Department of the Interior asked in July for a full bench rehearing, arguing that the three-judge panel misapplied precedent. The Navajo Nation wrote in its Thursday response...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS