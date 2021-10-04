Kobre & Kim Analyst Can't Get Discrimination Suit Revived

By Joanne Faulkner (October 4, 2021, 4:14 PM BST) -- An employment tribunal refused on Monday to reconsider a decision to strike out a sex discrimination lawsuit against Kobre & Kim brought by a temporary analyst after he failed to turn up to a hearing to discuss delaying proceedings. Employment Tribunal Judge Richard Nicolle refused an application to reconsider a decision to strike out Zdenek Sokolik's claim against law firm Kobre & Kim LLP where he was employed for four days on a temporary fixed-term contract. Judge Nicolle said the employment tribunal made "exhaustive efforts" to communicate to Sokolik what would happen if he did not turn up to a short...

