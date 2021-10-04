Simpson Thacher Helps KKR With $4.3B Real Estate Fund

By Andrew McIntyre (October 4, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP represented KKR in connection with the closing of a $4.3 billion fund that will target real estate investments in the U.S., a deal the New York private equity shop announced Monday. The fund, KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III, is more than twice the size of the second fund in the series. KKR raised $2 billion for its second fund in that series, closing the earlier fund in January 2018. The latest fund will focus on opportunistic real estate investments in the U.S., KKR said. Opportunistic investors often look for properties where they see potential to add...

