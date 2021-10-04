BIPA Suit Barred By Federal Law, Online Exam Co. Says

By Celeste Bott (October 4, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- An online exam proctoring company urged an Illinois federal judge Friday to toss a lawsuit accusing it of violating the state's landmark biometric privacy law, saying two Illinois college students' claims are barred because their universities are financial institutions protected by the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. Examity Inc. is also protected under that federal law, which imposes its own requirements concerning the collection and storing of consumer data on financial institutions, it said in its motion to dismiss the proposed class action led by Christine Rodriguez and Amber Mich, claiming a "school official" performs tasks on behalf of its university clients that they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS