Justices Reject Oracle Dispute Over $10B JEDI Cloud Contract

By Daniel Wilson (October 4, 2021, 10:09 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Oracle's protest over the U.S. Department of Defense's canceled $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract, after the government had argued the case was moot. The high court declined to take up Oracle America Inc.'s petition for certiorari to review the DOD's procurement in an extensive order list issued after its so-called long conference over the summer. The justices, as is customary, did not explain their decision. A representative for Oracle declined to comment on the decision on Monday. A representative for the DOD did not immediately respond to a request for comment. JEDI, or...

