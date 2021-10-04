Justices Want Feds' Take On Freight Broker Negligence Suit

By Linda Chiem (October 4, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the federal government to weigh in on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.'s challenge to a split Ninth Circuit decision reviving a personal injury suit accusing the freight broker and logistics giant of negligent hiring. The justices invited acting U.S. Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher to file a brief expressing the federal government's views on whether federal law shields freight brokers — which serve as intermediaries connecting shippers to motor carriers that transport goods — from state-based personal injury and negligence claims. At issue is whether an injured plaintiff can sue C.H. Robinson, the world's largest...

