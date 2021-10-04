Google Owes Nearly $3M Over Photo Frame Patent, Jury Told

By Lauren Berg (October 4, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Google "conservatively" owes nearly $3 million for its Nest smart-home products that allegedly infringe a digital picture frame patent, a Texas federal jury heard from the patent owners' damages expert as their company rested its case on Monday. During the third day of a trial made available remotely, Justin Blok, a partner at accounting firm Whitley Penn, told the jury that after reviewing the patent owned by Profectus Technology LLC and analyzing other evidence, he believed the company suffered $2.7 million to $2.9 million in damages due to Google's alleged infringement. "That's a conservative estimate," Blok said. Blok also testified that...

