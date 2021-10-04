Justices Pass On Challenge To NJ Misclassification Laws

By Bill Wichert (October 4, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to explore a shipping company's argument that the Third Circuit improperly extended a doctrine barring federal courts from interfering with pending state proceedings when it declined to revive the company's challenge of regulations for classifying workers as independent contractors. In PDX North Inc.'s suit against the New Jersey labor commissioner, the justices denied the company's petition for a writ of certiorari in challenging the panel's precedential opinion last year that a related state administrative action meant the complaint was barred under the Younger abstention doctrine, named after the high court's 1971 Younger v. Harris...

