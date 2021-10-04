Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Turn Away IP Cases Over MS Drug, Costly Prior Art

By Dani Kass (October 4, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court started off its new term Monday by denying four cases looking at a patent covering a blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment, when prior art is considered publicly accessible, the Federal Circuit's one-line orders and whether prisoners can file patent litigation. Here's a brief look at these cases.

Unless otherwise stated, counsel or representatives for the companies didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Biogen v. EMD Serono, 20-1604

Biogen filed its petition in May, challenging the Federal Circuit's finding that a patent covering its multiple sclerosis treatment Avonex was invalid as anticipated. The drugmaker had accused Pfizer and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!