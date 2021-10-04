High Court Won't Review 3rd Circ. Nix Of SEPTA Ad Policy

By Matthew Santoni (October 4, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review a Third Circuit ruling that the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority's ban on political advertising runs afoul of the U.S. Constitution, leaving in place the Center for Investigative Reporting's victory in a free speech and discrimination challenge. The unsigned order denied certiorari of SEPTA's appeal to the high court Monday, letting stand the Third Circuit's September 2020 order barring the enforcement of a policy the agency cited when refusing to run CIR's messages about racially discriminatory lending. In 2018, California-based nonprofit CIR had sought to run ads in SEPTA buses pointing to the organization's reporting on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS