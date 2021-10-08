Vinson Snags Pair Of Hogan Lovells Int'l Construction Attys

By Hailey Konnath (October 8, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has added two prominent attorneys from Hogan Lovells to its international construction disputes practice in London, according to an announcement from the firm. Roberta Downey and Angus Rankin are the latest partners to join the firm's growing international construction arbitration group, Vinson said in a statement. Chairman Mark Kelly said that Downey and Rankin "add to what is already a strength of the firm." Downey — who's been called "London's queen of construction disputes" — is now co-head of Vinson's international construction group, per the firm. She brings nearly 30 years of experience handling large arbitrations and...

