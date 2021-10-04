High Court Won't Reopen Pa.'s Fight Over Bridge Agency Pact

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 4, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to second-guess a lower court's ruling that states cannot impose their regulations on a bi-state agency in charge of Delaware River bridges, according to an orders list released Monday. The high court denied the commonwealth of Pennsylvania's writ of certiorari seeking review of the Third Circuit's precedential opinion in January that Pennsylvania and New Jersey relinquished their control over the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission by entering into the 1934 compact that created the agency. The matter stems from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's requirement that the commission obtain a state construction permit in...

