'Cheap Flights' Site Ordered To Stop Selling Southwest Tickets

By Victoria McKenzie (October 4, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines scored a preliminary win against online "cheap flights" aggregator Kiwi.com when a federal judge ordered the aggregator to temporarily stop scraping and publishing the airline's flight data and barred it from selling Southwest flights. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Ada Brown found that Kiwi had entered into a valid contract when it purchased flights on Southwest's website, and that "Kiwi breached the terms by scraping Southwest flight data and fares from Southwest's website, presenting Southwest flight data on kiwi.com, and selling Southwest flights without authorization." According to the opinion, Kiwi has not yet met its burden...

