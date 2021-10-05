Paul Hastings Adds IP Pro From Keker Van Nest In SF

By Rachel Rippetoe (October 5, 2021, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP snagged a veteran patent partner from Keker Van Nest to join its San Francisco intellectual property practice, the firm announced Monday. Matthias Kamber has tried more than a dozen patent, trade secret and copyright cases across the country and has worked with major technology clients from Netflix to Google to Comcast, the firm said. Kamber said in a statement that he's excited to expand his practice while working with his new Paul Hastings colleagues. "I was attracted to Paul Hastings' strong performance and continuing growth story, as well as its reputation as a leading firm for IP litigation,"...

