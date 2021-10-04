Ex-Giuliani Allies Cite Political Bias In Jury Questionnaire Bid

By Max Jaeger (October 4, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Two former Rudy Giuliani allies heading to trial on investor fraud and campaign finance charges have told a New York federal judge they can't get a fair shake unless they know what potential jurors think of their ties to the embattled attorney and former President Donald Trump. Lev Parnas and Andrey Kukushkin, whose Manhattan jury selection kicks off Oct. 12, warned Judge J. Paul Oetken in a letter Sunday that political polarization has hit "extreme levels" in the U.S., urging him to keep "tribalism outside of the courtroom" by rejecting the government's objections and allowing a jury questionnaire before selection....

