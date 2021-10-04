Texas Urges 5th Circ. To Rethink Nixing Of Latex Dancer Fee

By Paul Williams (October 4, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Texas comptroller asked the Fifth Circuit on Monday to reconsider its finding that a rule imposing a fee on clubs whose dancers cover themselves with liquid latex was unconstitutional, arguing the decision conflicts with First Amendment precedent. In an en banc petition, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glen Hegar argued the dispute involving the fees on businesses with liquid latex-covered dancers warranted the attention of the full appeals court. The comptroller said that the "clothing" definition in the rule was content-neutral on its face because it explained that paint-like substances weren't clothing, and therefore the rule didn't require the strict...

