Trump To Be Deposed In Defamation Suit Over Groping Claim

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 4, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump must face a deposition before Christmas in a lawsuit alleging he defamed a former contestant on "The Apprentice" by denying her accusation of groping, a New York judge ordered on Monday. The deposition would most likely be the first time the former president answers sexual misconduct claims under oath. A New York state judge on Monday ordered that Donald Trump be deposed in a defamation suit brought by former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Justice Jennifer Schecter of State Supreme Court in Manhattan ordered attorneys for Trump and Summer Zervos to schedule a date before Dec. 23 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS