Airbus Unit Agrees To Pay $1M To End Fraud Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (October 5, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- An Airbus Group Inc. subsidiary has agreed to pay $1 million to end a former contract manager's allegations that the company overcharged several federal agencies, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Inc.'s settlement, which was unveiled on Monday, resolves allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act through a series of accounting practices. "Government contractors have a responsibility to bill the government both accurately and transparently," acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said. "Companies that knowingly inflate their costs or otherwise improperly bill the government will be held accountable." Of the $1 million total, $540,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS