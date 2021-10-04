BP Drilling Rig Provider Looks To Nix Award Over Tax Law

By Caroline Simson (October 4, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A trio of companies affiliated with deep-water drilling contractor Seadrill are urging a judge in New York to vacate an arbitral award rejecting their claims against BP for compensation after a new U.S. tax law increased their costs by more than $55 million, saying their contract clearly puts the energy behemoth on the hook. Aquadrill US Gulf LLC and two of its affiliates argued in a complaint filed Friday that the arbitrators misinterpreted Aquadrill's contract with BP to provide drilling rigs, which clearly entitled Aquadrill to increased compensation as a result of the tax law adopted in 2017. The law, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS