Sen. Warner Urges Allied Focus On Technology Strategy

By James Arkin (October 4, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, urged the U.S. secretary of state on Monday to use a major international summit this week to focus on technology policy issues and a coordinated response to China's recent technological advances. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other administration officials are traveling to Paris this week for the Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In a letter to Blinken, Warner said he should focus on coordinating technology with U.S. allies to counter challenges from authoritarian governments. Warner said 5G telecommunications and semiconductors were examples of authoritarian...

