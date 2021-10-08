Allen Matkins Adds Environmental Litigator As Partner

By Emma Cueto (October 8, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- California firm Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP has added a former Latham & Watkins LLP environmental litigator as a partner in the firm's San Diego office. In an announcement Monday, the firm highlighted Shawn T. Cobb's experience in a range of environmental and land use matters and noted that he's represented clients in multiple industries. Cobb spent 13 years at Latham, first as an associate and later as counsel, according to his online resume. He is the fifth partner Allen Matkins has added in recent months, the firm said. "Shawn's experience on a vast array of environmental, land use, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS