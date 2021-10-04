Spire Pipeline Urges High Court To Delay Permit Wipeout

By Morgan Conley (October 4, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Gas pipeline operator Spire urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to pause a D.C. Circuit order vacating a key permit for a now-completed St. Louis-area pipeline, saying it will ask the high court to resolve a circuit split on vacating agency decisions. Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Missouri, its affiliate gas utility, are looking to put on hold a D.C. Circuit order invalidating a construction permit for the now-completed $286 million, 65-mile gas pipeline, as they ready a petition for a writ of certiorari asking the high court to undo the vacatur of the permit. The companies argued that the D.C....

