2 Members Of 'Prolific' Ransomware Ring Busted In Ukraine

By Ben Kochman (October 4, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Two members of a "prolific" ransomware ring whose cyberattacks on large companies in the U.S. and Europe have caused more than $150 million in damages have been arrested during a raid in Ukraine, Ukrainian and European Union police said Monday. A joint operation between the FBI, Ukrainian National Police and France's National Gendarmerie led to a Sept. 28 arrest during which police seized stacks of U.S. hundred-dollar bills that had been hidden inside Louis Vuitton boxes inside a suspect's Kyiv apartment, a released video of the raid shows. Authorities did not name the ransomware crew the two suspects allegedly belonged to. But the "prolific" group...

