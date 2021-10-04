Ex-FTC Tech Leader Picked To Head Calif. Privacy Agency

By Allison Grande (October 4, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A prominent security researcher and former chief technologist at the Federal Trade Commission has been selected to lead the day-to-day operations at California's new privacy protection agency, which will be the first authority in the U.S. to focus solely on policing how companies handle consumers' personal data. Ashkan Soltani, a technology expert who was one of the architects of California's landmark Consumer Privacy Act as well as the California Privacy Rights Act ballot initiative that was passed last year to strengthen existing law, began work Monday as executive director of the California Privacy Protection Agency, which is charged with implementing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS