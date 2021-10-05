Cruise Co. Can't Escape Suit Over Employee's Death

By Jonathan Capriel (October 5, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the father of a seaman who died while aboard the college student-focused MV World Odyssey cruise liner, finding that the United States is the proper venue for the case, not the Bahamas. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom on Monday rejected CMI Leisure Management Inc. and Cruise Management International Inc.'s motion to dismiss the wrongful death suit brought by Miguel Alfonso Sarmiento on behalf of the estate of Miguel Angel Sarmiento, who served as an assistant cook on the ship. The companies, crewmen training and staffing management firms, argued that Miguel...

