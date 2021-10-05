Will Kanter Transform Cartel Enforcement?

By Richard Leveridge and Adam Farra (October 5, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The hearing on Jonathan Kanter's nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division is scheduled for Oct. 6. When viewed alongside President Joe Biden's appointment of Lina Khan to chair of the Federal Trade Commission, his selection of professor Tim Wu as special assistant to the president, his formation of the new White House competition council and his signing of the executive order on promoting competition in the American economy, Kanter's nomination feeds the conventional view that the Biden administration is preparing to take an aggressive posture on antitrust enforcement — much more aggressive than the Trump administration or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS