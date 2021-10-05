Retail Heavyweights Push To Escape Data-Sharing Suit

By Elise Hansen (October 5, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Major retailers including Sephora, Bed Bath & Beyond and Bath & Body Works pushed Monday to dismiss customers' claims that they illegally shared customer transaction data, saying the alleged violations took place before California's consumer privacy requirements took effect. Two customers' claims against cosmetics giant Sephora USA Inc. took place in July and October 2019, after the 2018 California Consumer Privacy Act was enacted into law, but before its requirements took effect, Sephora argued. Customers have accused Sephora and other major retailers of wrongly sharing their transaction and identity data when trying to determine if their product returns were legitimate....

