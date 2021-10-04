'Bully' Billionaire Owes Millions For Wrongful Firing, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (October 4, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Media entrepreneur Alki David is a "bully" who wrongly fired an employee for raising safety concerns over a theater renovation the billionaire bankrolled and should pay millions for his violation of employment laws, the ex-worker's attorney told a California jury during closing arguments Monday. Nicholas W. Sarris of JML Law, who represents a former employee of David's, Karl Zirpel, told the jury the evidence in the trial showed that David fired his client because he objected to safety and permit issues related to the Hologram Theater USA's opening in Hollywood in 2017, and that it was illegal for him to do so....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS