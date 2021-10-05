Jury Says State Farm Owes '90210' Actor $6.3M For Wildfire

By Eli Flesch (October 5, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury awarded actor Shannen Doherty over $6.3 million from State Farm for failing to pay out policy benefits after her Malibu home was damaged in a 2018 wildfire. Shannen Doherty's Malibu home was damaged in the 2018 Woolsey Fire, which burned almost 100,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. (Getty/Michael Tran, AFP) The jury said Monday that State Farm still had an obligation to pay more than $2.3 million in coverage under three policy lines to Doherty, of "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame. The jury also awarded a combined $4 million for emotional distress and attorney fees....

